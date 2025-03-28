Surprising Details Emerge on Aaron Rodgers, Steelers Visit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting on an answer from Aaron Rodgers, and have no idea how this saga is going to end. Even after visiting their facility, there's been no indiciation that Rodgers is going to choose the Steelers, leaving everyone in the dark on his thought process.
New details about that meeting make things even more surprising, as well. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the visit wasn't set up by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Instead, it was Rodgers who made it happen.
"Aaron basically invited himself on a visit late last week," Pelissero said on the Jim Rome Show. "He was in the building for several hours, he watched tape with the coaches. This deal has been in place contract-wise for weeks. They’ve discussed parameters. This is not going to be a financial issue at all for Aaron Rodgers. If it gets done it’s going to be a 1-year deal... This was a get-to-know-you meeting, everything there sounds positive. I can tell you Aaron has kept a dialogue with various members of the organization, coaches, other players. There’s been communication like this is something he’s really going to do and at this point right now, sitting here in late March the Pittsburgh Steelers are the only opportunity that Aaron has."
What's shocking is that Rodgers left the facility and went back to not talking. The Steelers have no idea if they are the favorite or if Rodgers is considering retirement or the Minnesota Vikings higher. Which, if he invited himself to meet with them, leaves a ton of questions about if he took enough away from the meeting to want to come to Pittsburgh, or if he truly is this tied up on the decision.
Right now, he's got three choices - the Steelers, retirement or waiting and hoping that the Vikings change their mind and want him over J.J. McCarthy. He seems to be taking his time, leading everyone to believe it's either Minnesota or retirement.
So, Rodgers appeared to have enough interest to want to come to Pittsburgh and meet the staff. But after leaving, he still isn't sure where he's headed. Leaving everyone to wonder if he was turned off by his time visiting Mike Tomlin and company at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
