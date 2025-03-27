Steelers Update: Aaron Rodgers Might Retire
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting on Aaron Rodgers, and while they remain confident that they are his best landing spot this upcoming season, there's not a strong confidence he's going to sign.
Rodgers is deciding between the Steelers, retirement, or waiting it out for the Minnesota Vikings to eventually want to sign him. Pittsburgh is believed to be a team that has weapons around the quarterback position, a head coach Rodgers has plenty of respect for, and is coming off a 10-7 season with Russell Wilson as their starter.
Still, they may miss out on him. ESPN's Adam Schefter believes Rodgers could be leaning toward retirement as this saga heads into it's third week without an answer.
"I think that first of all, they both need each other right now, frankly. And that's if Aaron wants to play," Schefter told ESPN Mikwaukee. "Which I'm not convinced yet that he does. Until I hear him, 'I want to play,' then I can tell you people are asking that question about whether or not he wants to play. It's come up. ... I'm hearing he might not want to play. Which by the way, again, I don't want to speak for him because I don't want to get called out. We're speculating, but it shouldn't be that hard. Either you want to play for the Steelers or you don't. What are we waiting for?"
Rodgers and the Steelers met for six hours in Pittsburgh. During which, they didn't negotiate a deal, but instead gained an understanding of both parties' expectations. The Steelers haven't changed their offer since they first made it, and have made it clear that they want Rodgers to come in, be a bridge quarterback for whomever they bring in this or next offseason.
Maybe Rodgers isn't looking for something short-term. Maybe he's not looking to join his third NFL team, or join a team that isn't guaranteed to be a Super Bowl contender.
The Steelers expect an answer one way or another in the coming days. That answer may not be what they're hoping for, but one Schefter believes could be on the horizon.
