Steelers Could Make Massive QB Trade in 2026 NFL Draft
Though a majority of the Pittsburgh Steelers' attention rests on Aaron Rodgers at the moment, they understand he's only a temporary fix to their instability at the quarterback position.
The organization has failed to land a franchise signal caller since Ben Roethlisberger retired following the 2021 season, with Kenny Pickett representing their most notable swing-and-miss after he was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Rodgers would undoubtedly assist Pittsburgh in the search for its first playoff win since the 2016 campaign, but the 41-year-old would be unlikely to stick around for more than a single year if he does sign with the team.
The Steelers may elect to take a rookie signal caller in next month's draft as rumors of their interest in Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart mount, but delaying that decision by another year could pay off in spades.
With Pittsburgh in line to host the 2026 draft, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette echoed the sentiment that Rodgers is a bridge quarterback who would hold the black and gold over until they can make a splash at the position due to their treasure trove of picks.
“This is a one-year bridge to that future franchise quarterback that I think they’re loading up to try to get in 2026. Gonna be really, really big if they’re gonna try to move up and get their guy next year," Fittipaldo said in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan.
The Steelers, who lay claim to all of their own selections from 2026 onward, are currently projected to net compensatory picks in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth rounds after losing Dan Moore Jr., Justin Fields, Russell Wilson and James Daniels, respectively, per Over the Cap.
The picks tied to Fields and Wilson could both rise to the third round if they hit their incentives while meeting their maximum play time requirements, which would boon Pittsburgh's draft capital even further.
Next year's class of signal callers pops off the page, with names such as Texas' Arch Manning, Penn State's Drew Allar, Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava, South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier making up the core of the group.
Trading up is easier said than done in the draft, and it's impossible to predict what may transpire in the lead-up to the event in 2026, but what's clear is that the Steelers possess the necessary assets to pull off a huge move for a quarterback who may help the organization change their fortunes.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!