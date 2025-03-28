Steelers Hosting Potential First-Round QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to do their due diligence on the quarterback class in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Though everything comes back to Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers understand that they can't wait around and need to spur action as it relates to finding a long-term solution at the position.
After meeting with Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Texas' Quinn Ewers and Ohio State's Will Howard ahead of their respective Pro Days, The Athletic's Mike DeFabo has reported that Pittsburgh plans on welcoming Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart into town for a top-30 visit next month.
Without a realistic chance of landing Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, both of whom are expected to go off the board early in the first round, Dart may slot in at the top of the next tier of quarterback prospects this year.
After beginning his collegiate career at USC, he transferred to Ole Miss ahead of the 2022 campaign and finished with the most passing yards in program history with 10,617.
Dart's best all-around showing came this past season, as he guided the Rebels to a 10-3 record while throwing for 4,279 yards on a 69.3 percent completion rate, both of which led the SEC, while adding 29 touchdowns and six interceptions.
He participated in the Senior Bowl in January and later brought his A-game in passing drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, which steadily raised his stock.
Dart's caught some flack for his lack of anticipation, and his reputation as a one-read quarterback hasn't helped either, but it's hard to ignore the upside he possesses due to his athleticism and physical tools.
He's not yet polished, but the Steelers and plenty of other teams around the league seem excited about the potential of bringing him into their quarterback rooms.
Pittsburgh would likely have to use their first-round pick, which sits at No. 21, in order to select Dart, and it appears as though it is giving real consideration to that possibility.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!