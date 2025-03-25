Giants Sign Former Steelers QB
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson has found a new home. After one season with the black and gold, the 36-year-old quarterback is headed to the New York Giants, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Wilson finished the season 6-5 for Pittsburgh, leading the team to a 10-7 record and a Wild Card round playoff appearance. After replacing Justin Fields in Week 7, the Steelers climbed to 10-3 and looked like one of the powerhouses of the NFL. But after a downfall spiraled, the team finished 10-7 and failed to win a playoff game for the seventh-straight year.
The deal is a one-year deal worth up to $21 million with $10.5 million in guaranteed money.
The Steelers and Wilson remained in contact all offseason, but Pittsburgh didn't have him high on their list of candidates for their starting job. Instead, they focused on Justin Fields, but eventually lost him to the New York Jets. Then, they turned their attention to Aaron Rodgers, who was also considering the Giants as an option.
With Wilson signing, it could indicate Rodgers is headed to Pittsburgh. The team recently signed Mason Rudolph as a backup plan, but Rodgers has remained their top choice since missing out on Fields and even Sam Darnold.
Rodgers was down to three teams in the Steelers, Giants and Minnesota Vikings. It's unknown if Minnesota is actually going to make an offer to Rodgers, but the Steelers are known to have already.
So, he may be moving toward the black and gold with Wilson gone.
As for Wilson, he is now in line to start for New York. The Giants hold the third pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and could consider a quarterback is Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders falls to them. However, with Wilson on the roster, they could look to add another position.
