Steelers Host Former Panthers WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are showing interest in former Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Terrace Marshall, bringing him in for a visit, according to Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams.
Marshall will enter his fifth season after spending 2024 with the Las Vegas Raiders. The 24-year-old was originally a second-round pick for the Carolina Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft, but spent just three seasons with the team before joining the Raiders.
He made just one start last season, catching three passes for 41 yards throughout the entire season.
Throughout his career, he's played in 43 games with 67 catches, 808 yards and a touchdown.
The Steelers are looking for wide receiver depth this offseason, and maybe they're viewing Marshall as a young option with some untapped potential. With limited special teams snaps throughout his career, he doesn't appear to be a threat to compete with Ben Skowronek for a roster spot, and may just be viewed as a long-shot they're willing to take a chance on.
Marshall left Pittsburgh without a deal and now heads to the Tennessee Titans to see if he fits there. As for the Steelers, they will continue to look through the free agent and NFL Draft class and try to piece together their best wide receiver core.
Right now, DK Metcalf, George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth lead the way, with Roman Wilson looking to make an impact in his second season.
