Joe Haden Looking for Contract Extension With Steelers

Joe Haden is entering his 12th NFL season and hopes to land a new deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is looking for a contract extension with the team heading into the final year of his deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and The Athletic's Mark Kaboly

Haden, 32, is entering the final year of his current deal. He joined the Steelers in 2017, appearing in the 2019 Pro Bowl and totaling 10 interceptions and 200 tackles since arriving. 

Haden is the senior member of a young cornerback group in Pittsburgh. Cameron Sutton will join him on the outside this season, with James Pierre working as the primary backup. 

The team is searching for a starter at nickelback after the departure of Mike Hilton. Right now, free agent signing Arthur Maulet, 2020 sixth-round pick Antoine Brooks Jr. and undrafted rookie Shakur Brown are competing for the job. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

