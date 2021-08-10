Joe Haden Looking for Contract Extension With Steelers

Joe Haden is entering his 12th NFL season and hopes to land a new deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is looking for a contract extension with the team heading into the final year of his deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and The Athletic's Mark Kaboly.

Haden, 32, is entering the final year of his current deal. He joined the Steelers in 2017, appearing in the 2019 Pro Bowl and totaling 10 interceptions and 200 tackles since arriving.

Haden is the senior member of a young cornerback group in Pittsburgh. Cameron Sutton will join him on the outside this season, with James Pierre working as the primary backup.

The team is searching for a starter at nickelback after the departure of Mike Hilton. Right now, free agent signing Arthur Maulet, 2020 sixth-round pick Antoine Brooks Jr. and undrafted rookie Shakur Brown are competing for the job.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

T.J. Watt's 'Holdout', Trade Requests and Demotions

Steelers Porch Talks Are Still Going Strong

Devin Bush on Twitter Rants: 'It's My Twitter'

Washington, Snell Highlight Injuries on Day 14 of Camp

Kevin Dotson Hasn't Earned Starting Job, Meet Cheddar Bob

Alejandro Villanueva Reportedly Struggling at Ravens Camp

Handful of Steelers Continue to Miss Practice

Ryan Clark Inks Heartfelt Note to Troy Polamalu

Keith Butler on Why T.J. Watt Isn't Practicing

Steelers Options to Replace James Washington