Steelers 'Porch Talks' Still Going Strong

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new offensive line but the same old traditions.

PITTSBURGH -- There's a tradition the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive linemen carry from generation to generation. It's called 'porch talks', or the "Fellowship."

The Fellowship is time spent between the group. For years, that meant Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, Ramon Foster, Alejandro Villanueva and the rest of the big men would meet at Pouncey's house and talk about, well, whatever.

Stories of these porch talks included politics, family, football and whatever else came to mind. Really, it was their way of making sure this group knew each other better than any other set of players on the football field.

Because they needed to.

Chemistry means as much to an offensive line as talent. Without feeling comfortable and trusting the four players next to you, you're left lost, and most times, the team is left with a bad play.

The Steelers have a new group of linemen this season. Fifth-year tackle Zach Banner is the veteran of the group, at least in years spent in Pittsburgh. And after three seasons of porch talks as a follower, he's not the leader.

"Those things still continue," Banner said on the Fellowship. "My house is the host house. [Maurkice] Pouncey did it for so many years and now he's partying with his twin around the world, loving retirement. So, we have to keep that Fellowship and that same type of bond on and off the field."

Banner says these porch talks have grown since the "older guys" have left.

"There were five older guys for a long time, with kids and wives and stuff, so other than porch talk, they would spend it with them," he explained. "We try to catch a meal, catch up, watch extra film. You have to make up for the lack of knowing each other and knowing the room. That's very very important to me. I think everyone here knows that. That character, that brotherhood and that building."

The group eats from local businesses during these meetings. Like Banner, they're focused on giving back to the community that supports them.

"Definitely showing love to local businesses and local people," Banner said. "That's my biggest thing. Us as Pittsburgh Steelers, I think it's very very important. Trying to make sure we're picking up the community as well, especially through such a hard time."

And for whether or not Pouncey has had any input on the re-vamped porch talks.

"He's partying, he ain't worried about it," Banner laughed. "Congrats to you too, Pouncey. You deserve it."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Devin Bush on Twitter Rants: 'It's My Twitter'

Washington, Snell Highlight Injuries on Day 14 of Camp

Kevin Dotson Hasn't Earned Starting Job, Meet Cheddar Bob

Alejandro Villanueva Reportedly Struggling at Ravens Camp

Handful of Steelers Continue to Miss Practice

Ryan Clark Inks Heartfelt Note to Troy Polamalu

Keith Butler on Why T.J. Watt Isn't Practicing

Steelers Options to Replace James Washington

Mike Tomlin Addresses James Washington Trade Request Reports

James Washington Requests Trade