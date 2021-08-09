Steelers’ Devin Bush to Those He Upset on Twitter: ‘I Don’t Know if They’re Real Fans’

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush doesn't feel he upset fans with his Twitter rants last month.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush addressed his rather chaotic Twitter rants over the summer.

Between minicamp and training camp, Bush spent a few days on social media that drew plenty of attention. Highlighted by a retweet that showed a video of a cat falling nearly 10 stories, Bush's tweets caught fire and received quite a bit of negative attention.

Since then, things have calmed. Bush said he did have teammates reach out in response to the tweets.

"They're just reaching out, talking to me," Bush said. "It wasn't nothing crazy, just checking up on me, seeing how I was doing, and that was that."

The angry responses from fans and media didn't seem to bother the inside linebacker.

"I don't really know if they're real fans, to be honest with you," Bush said about upsetting fans. "I saw a lot of people I don't know. If I did, I don't know."

Throughout the rants, Bush said he was fined and limited to two tweets per day. The Steelers did not do either, as it was simply Bush casting more lines for his followers to bite on.

"It's my Twitter, they can't control it," Bush said on Monday.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

