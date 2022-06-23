Skip to main content

Larry Ogunjobi to Be Healthy By Steelers Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have their newly-signed defensive tackle at camp.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expecting newly-signed defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to be ready to go by the beginning of training camp, according to Pittsburgh Post Gazette's Gerry Dulac. 

Ogunjobi underwent Lisfranc surgery over the offseason after suffering a late-season foot injury during the playoffs. 

Ogunjobi signed a deal with the Chicago Bears earlier in the offseason but did not pass a physical, voiding the contract. When he met with the Steelers, he took another, and was cleared to be ready by camp. 

The Steelers kickoff training camp at Saint Vincent College on July 26. First practice is the 27th.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Bill Belichick Only Praises Mike Tomlin

Steelers Won't Sign CB, But Could Still Sign This Position

Scroll to Continue

Read More

More Details Emerge on Jaylon Ferguson's Death

Steelers Depth Chart With Larry Ogunjobi

Breaking Down Larry Ogunjobi Signing

Mike Tomlin Has High Odds to Be Fired This Season

Chase Claypool Says He Could've Prevented Dwayne Haskins' Death

Chase Claypool: Everyone Said Ben Roethlisberger Should've Retired After 2020

Two New Developments Hit Steelers QB Battle

Steelers Named Landing Spot for Cowboys LT Tyron Smith

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (19)
Podcasts

Steelers Won't Sign Another CB, But Could Add This Position

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
USATSI_9833010_168388034_lowres
News

Bill Belichick Only Praises Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

By Noah Strackbein5 hours ago
USATSI_18342156_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign QB Kenny Pickett to Rookie Deal

By Noah Strackbein5 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (12)
News

More Details Emerge About Death of Ravens DE Jaylon Ferguson

By Noah Strackbein7 hours ago
USATSI_7449544_168388034_lowres
News

Former Ravens DT, Fox Reporter Tony Siragusa Dies at Age 55

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago
USATSI_18342170_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Announce New Coaches Through Bill Walsh Fellowship

By Stephen Thompson22 hours ago
USATSI_18503681_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Still Working Despite Break

By Noah StrackbeinJun 22, 2022
USATSI_18342187_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers QB Now the Last First-Rounder Unsigned

By Noah StrackbeinJun 22, 2022