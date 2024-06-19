Steelers Release Two Players
PITTSBURGH -- The football world holds its collective breath waiting for the Pittsburgh Steelers to make a big trade or roster move before training camp. Meanwhile, Omar Khan and the Steelers' management are taking care of numerous other decisions.
As the Steelers try to trim their roster down to 53 players, they've begun by releasing two veterans. The team announced they waived safety Trenton Thompson and wide receiver Denzel Mims. The Steelers shared the update via their X account.
Trenton Thompson, age 26, appeared in six games last season with the Steelers after signing with the team during the training camp. He appeared in six games as injuries piled up on defense. He recorded 22 total tackles, 19 of which were solo, and also had an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals. Thompson went undrafted after playing at San Diego State, and spent time with the New York Giants practice squad before signing in Pittsburgh.
Denzel Mims, also age 26, has not appeared in an NFL game since 2022. He spent the 2023 season on the Steelers practice squad and was fighting for one of the final roster spots in 2024. He was originally drafted in the second round by the New York Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft. Over three seasons with the Jets, he racked up 676 receiving yards.
The move gives the Steelers an open spot to fill out their 90-man roster for training camp. This could be a precursor to a larger move soon to come, or it could be Omar Khan not wasting time once a decision was made on these players.
