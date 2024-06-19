Steelers Rookie Cornerback Earning Role
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a solid place when it comes to their secondary. Second-year cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is set to take the next step and become a top-10 CB in the NFL. Pairing him with veteran Donte Jackson should give the Steelers two capable men on the outside. The addition of Cam Sutton also adds depth and a viable option to matchup in the slot.
The Steelers also did a good job of bringing in young talent during the draft and immediately after. They signed one of the most prominent undrafted players, West Virginia's Beanie Bishop, who figures to contend for snaps this year. They also selected a big defensive back in the sixth round of the most recent draft, Ryan Watts.
Watts played his college football at Ohio State before transferring to the University of Texas for his final two seasons. The 6'2 DB's biggest strength is his positional versatility. He can play corner, nickel, or safety, which will give him plenty of chances to earn reps and improve. That same flexibility is one of the reasons analysts think of highly of Watts and his potential.
One of those analysts is Emory Hunt. Hunt, an NFL Analyst for CBS Sports, recently appeared on The College Draft Podcast with Ross Tucker. During his appearance, he discussed the Steelers and Watts specifically.
"I was a big fan of Ryan Watts," he said. "I graded him as a combo safety, he was my number three combo safety. He's a big physical player. He's 6'2, 208 pounds, and he can match up versus the bigger wide receivers."
The Steelers could certainly use a player like Watts on defense. Playing in one of the best divisions in the NFL, they go up against some of the best and most efficient aerial attacks twice per season. Watts' size and physicality could be the perfect element to help shut those offenses down.
It's a lot of pressure to put on a rookie, let alone a sixth-round draft pick, but the Steelers see big things for Watts. Defensive Coordinator Terryl Austin was extremely complimentary of the rookie during his minicamp media availability.
"He is long and tall. He's like Joey (Porter Jr.), he's like Cory (Trice Jr.), but he can play inside," Austin said. "And I know he's physical as a corner. He was physical at Texas."
While Watts continues to impress, he will need to earn his stripes and a roster spot first. Given the way coaches are speaking about him, he is likely to make the 53-man roster, especially if he can contribute on special teams. If he can start there, he can put himself on a great path to becoming an impact player for the Steelers' defense and a steal of a sixth-round draft pick.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Another Move Coming
- Steelers Have Pieces for WR Trade
- Steelers Release Former Jets WR
- Tensions Growing Between Steelers Rival and Star WR
- Steelers Door Opens for Massive WR Trade