Former Patriots, Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski to Retire
Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is retiring from the NFL after 11 years in the league.
Gronkowski leaves the NFL with four First-Team All-Pro selections, five Pro Bowl appearances and four Super Bowl rings. His career also included the 2014 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, 2010's All-Decade Team and 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.
Gronks career included nine years in New England and two in Tampa Bay. He'll walk away with 621 catches for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns.
The first-ballot Hall of Fame adds his name to a list that also include Pittsburgh Steelers great Ben Roethlisberger.
Read More
