Former Patriots, Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski to Retire

One of the NFL's greatest tight ends is calling it a career.

Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is retiring from the NFL after 11 years in the league.

Gronkowski leaves the NFL with four First-Team All-Pro selections, five Pro Bowl appearances and four Super Bowl rings. His career also included the 2014 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, 2010's All-Decade Team and 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Gronks career included nine years in New England and two in Tampa Bay. He'll walk away with 621 catches for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns.

The first-ballot Hall of Fame adds his name to a list that also include Pittsburgh Steelers great Ben Roethlisberger.

