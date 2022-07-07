Steelers Insider Expects Mason Rudolph to be Backup QB This Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a three-way competition for their starting quarterback job, but it feels like two players are locked into roster spots either way. As for the third, there's a chance he's let go if he's not the starter.

The three quarterbacks are Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. While signing Trubisky and releasing him doesn't seem likely, and drafting Pickett means he's certainly here for the next four years, Rudolph doesn't have much holding him to Pittsburgh this fall. Unless he wins the QB battle, many believe he'll be on his way out before Week 1.

However, those "many" do not include The Athletic's Mark Kaboly, who believes Rudolph does make the 53-man roster this season, even if he doesn't win the starting job.

"They can save $3 million and potentially get a draft choice if they trade him, but is that worth more than the peace of mind that 2019 — when they were starting Duck Hodges and trying to sign Landry Jones off an XFL team he had yet to play for — doesn’t happen again? Now, it would be worth it if you aren’t redshirting Pickett and you can get a fifth-round pick. I can see Rudolph being the No. 2 on gameday and Pickett being more of a long-term guy if Trubisky gets hurt."

Kaboly believes the backup option this season isn't Pickett, but Rudolph. Through OTAs and mini camp, the Steelers did work with Rudolph as the second-team QB and Pickett as the third.

This would remove seventh-round pick Chris Oladokun from the team come the regular season. The rookie out of North Dakota State has taken fourth-team reps during spring practices and will likely remain in that role moving forward.

