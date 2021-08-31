Steelers Finalize 53-Man Roster, Cut 17 Players

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have finished trimming their 53-man roster after cutting 17 players prior to the 4 o'clock deadline.

The Steelers released wide receivers Rico Bussey and Cody White; running backs Trey Edmunds and Jaylen Samuels; offensive linemen Rashaad Coward, B.J. Finney, Chaz Green and John Leglue; tight end Kevin Rader; linebackers Cassius Marsh, Quincy Roche and Jamar Watson; defensive backs Mark Gilbert, Arthur Maulet and Donovan Stiner.

Punter Jordan Berry and long snapper Kameron Canaday were also among the cuts.

Outside of cuts, the team placed quarterback Josh Dobbs on the Reserve/Injured list.

More: Here is the Steelers Final 53-Man Roster

"It's always difficult. It's difficult whether you have games, it's difficult if you don't have games because you've just got a level of respect for what these guys put into this process," head coach Mike Tomlin said on the team's decisions this week. "It's a culmination of a lot of work, not only dating back to the spring, but really all of their football lives, and so we're highly sensitive to that, we're respectful of that. Business has to get done but it gets done with that sensitivity and that understanding."

The Steelers will keep just eight offensive and defensive linemen heading into Week 1. They also only have four cornerbacks on the roster at this time.

Roche was the team's sixth-round pick, and the only draft pick to be released.

Samuels has played 42 games with the Steelers over the last three years. He's now replaced by free agent signing Kalen Ballage.

The Steelers can add 16 practice squad players on Wednesday, Sept 1.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

