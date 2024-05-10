Steelers Sign First Rookie
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have inked their first rookie of the 2024 NFL Draft class, signing sixth-round pick Logan Lee to his first NFL contract.
Lee was the team's first of two sixth-round selections, going 178th overall. The Iowa Hawkeye is set to play defensive tackle for the Steelers, and could be viewed as a exciting depth piece as they look to bolster the interior with some new names.
Lee finished his college career with 158 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, and nine sacks. He currently stands 6-foot-5, 281 pounds, and defensive line coach Karl Dunbar made it known during the NFL Draft that Lee would be viewed as a defensive tackle/end for the Steelers - playing behind Larry Ogunjobi and Cam Heyward.
"I think Logan Lee brings a lot of good things to the table," Dunbar said. "He has size, he has length, he’s a strong kid that can do some things when I watched him play. Had a lot of interaction with him at thecombine. He came up here on the top 30 Visit, good young man and I think he fits the Steelers mold."
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Steelers Lose Another WR Option
- Rookie CB Follows Family Path to Steelers
- Steelers Testing Troy Fautanu at New Spot
- Watch: Roman Wilson Shows Off Footwork at Steelers Camp
- Former Steelers CB Gets Shot With Titans