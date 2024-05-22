Steelers Land 2026 NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- The 2026 NFL Draft is coming to Pittsburgh, with the Pittsburgh Steelers being awarded the rights to host the event, the team announced.
The Steelers and Denver Broncos were the running favorites to host the event at the NFL Spring Meetings. With a strong push coming from Pittsburgh, the league decided to send the event to the Steel City.
The Steelers sent in a bid earlier this year for either the 2026 or 2027 NFL Draft, with a strong belief they would land one of the two. It's expected that the draft will be held on the North Shore, surrounded by PNC Park and Acrisure Stadium, with fans being able to crowd the bridges, much like many other events throughout the years.
According to WPXI, the NFL Draft coming to Pittsburgh could hold an economic impact between $100 and $150 million. It's estimated that anywhere from 300,000 to 350,000 visitors would come to the city for the event. This past year in Detroit, the NFL Draft held 775,000 fans, bringing in $165 million during the three-day event.
The dates for the draft have yet to be announced.
