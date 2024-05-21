Steelers Cut Former Falcons WR

All Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers cut down their wide receivers room following Day 1 of OTAs.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a roster move following the first day of Organized Team Activities at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

According to a report from KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Steelers released second-year wide out Keilahn Harris with an injury designation. The nature of his injury is unknown at this time.

Harris, a product of Division II power Oklahoma Baptist University, entered the league as an undrafted free agent off the strength of his versaility as a kick returner and pass-catcher. He spent last summer as a member of the Atlanta Falcons' organization and even finished third on the team in receiving yards during the preseason.

But at the end of the year, Harris was a free agent again and he signed a reserve/futures deal with the Steelers following their Wild Card Round playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

If Harris is not picked up by another team and clears waivers, he could end up on the Steelers' injured reserve list.

