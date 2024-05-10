Rookie CB Follows Family Path to Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- Arriving for rookie minicamp with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Marquis Williams hadn't yet signed his first NFL contract and he was still fighting for even a chance to prove himself in traning camp later this summer. But that didn't stop him from feeling right at home at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
In addition to his college experience as a Pitt Panther, who share the facility with the Steelers, Williams has a family connection to the franchise that made his transition to professional football a little bit easier - e's the nephew of former Steelers defensive back and two-time Super Bowl champion, Tyrone Carter and that relationship opened up a chance to get to know head coach Mike Tomlin.
“I always knew Coach Mike T since my uncle had been playing here," Williams said. "I’ve been around always with Mike T. It’s been a great friendship. I call him uncle. So it’s definitely great that he knows me, a lot of the staff know me as well. They all got experiences of coaching with Mike T and it’s all family oriented so I definitely adapted very quickly.”
Carter spent 11 seasons in the NFL, 11 of which came with the Steelers. He started just 22 games over 89 appearances but made the most of those opportunities, accounting for 227 total tackles and six interceptions over that span.
Like his nephew, Carter was undersized at just 5'8 and 190 pounds. Williams begins his NFL career with a similar fram and he'll try to follow a similar path as his uncle, going from overlooked rookie to a full-time starter on a winning team.
To get there, Williams says he's willing to do whatever it takes. Whether it's on special teams, or at cornerback, nickel or safety - Williams believes he can be an impact player at this level once given a chance. He's grateful Tomlin and the Steelers gave him this opportunity and wants to make the most of it.
“It shows me that Pittsburgh believes in me, they know how tough I am, this is a tough organization, just like Pitt," Williams said of his invitation to Steelers minicamp. "It shows me that Mike Tomlin believes in me, the coaching staff believes in me and I know they want to see what I can do. I just want to show them the best that I can do.”
