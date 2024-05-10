All Steelers

Steelers Lose Another WR Option

The Pittsburgh Steelers options at wide receiver keep getting thinner.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (7) runs to the sideline before a NFL football game
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (7) runs to the sideline before a NFL football game / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have missed out on another chance to add to their concerning wide receivers room as another free agent picks a different squad.

Zay Jones, one of the few remaining free agents that could have been counted on to fill the void left behind by Diontae Johnson when he was traded from the Steelers to the Carolina Panthers, has opted to sign with the Arizona Cardinals on a one-year, $4.5 million deal, according to a repot from NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Jones could have been a nice fit for the Steelers at outside receiver. His production dipped as he played just 9 games last season, but Jones accounted for a career-high 823 yards on 82 receptions and five touchdowns in 2022 for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He surpassed 3,000 yards for his career this past season.

The Steelers will lean on second-year star George Pickens to drive the passing offense as the No. 1 option for Russell Wilson but beyond that, there's little in the way of proven production. Scotty Miller joined a group of free agent slot receiver signings that also included Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins. Calvin Austin enters his second healthy year as a pro in 2024 and one of this past year's third round picks, Roman Wilson, figures to play a large role as well.

Still, if the Steelers are looking for proven production at wide receiver, their options are running thin with Jones off the board as well.

Published
