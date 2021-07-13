Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Reportedly on Stricter Diet Than Tom Brady

This is not the offseason to mess with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. According to one report, the 39-year-old is exceeding Tom Brady's diet plan this offseason.

Former NBC Sports announcer Ryan Burr shared reports on Twitter that Roethlisberger is taking some extremes with his off-field work this year. According to Burr, Big Ben has a diet "stricter than Brady's."

Burr also reported many around the league believe the Steelers' quarterback is in line for his first league MVP more than having a poor season.

"Ben will never mention the beating he has taken in the media but says from a dedication standpoint has never seen anything from Ben close to this in past," Burr quoted a source. "Source say obsessed with diet and workouts."

This all comes nearly a week after ESPN Insider Mike Tannenbaum predicted the Steelers will bench Roethlisberger this season because of how bad he'll play.

Roethlisberger threw for 3,3083 yards and 33 touchdowns to 10 interceptions last season.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

