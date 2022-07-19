Skip to main content

Steelers' T.J. Watt Disrespected Again in Madden 23 Ratings

The Pittsburgh Steelers DPOY is the second-highest rated edge rusher.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt won Defensive Player of the Year and tied the NFL's single-season sack record in 2022, but still hasn't impressed enough to be the highest-rated edge rusher on Madden. 

The video game released its rankings throughout the week and despite a high rating, fans are still upset Watt isn't first. The Steelers reigning MVP is rated a 96 in the game and sits just behind Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett, who's rated a 99. 

Watt sits ahead of some pretty good company in players like Nick Bosa, Von Miller, Khalil Mack and others. Still, fans seem to be pretty upset that the DPOY was rated second in the video game. 

Watt was a 94 rating in Madden 22.

