Deep Dive Into Steelers Offensive Line

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a highly-questionable offensive line group. With additions of James Daniels and Mason Cole, the expectation is that the line will improve. The question, however, is by how much?

All Steelers Talk answers questions about the improvements with Daniels and Cole, who's the better option between Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green, and the ceiling for Chuks Okorafor and Dan Moore Jr. on the outside.

It might not look too different on paper, but a year after having the worst offensive line in football, the Steelers have hope.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

