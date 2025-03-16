Stefon Diggs's Cryptic Social Media Move Has Bills Fans Mulling Potential Reunion
It's been nearly a year since the trade that sent four-time Pro Bowl selection Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills to the Houston Texans.
As part of the trade, the Texans wiped out the final three years of Diggs's contract, allowing him to become a free agent this offseason. And now Bills fans are mulling a potential reunion with Diggs, thanks to a cryptic social media move by the talented receiver on Sunday.
Diggs posted all of the Bills-related photos he has back on Instagram after he had taken them down a year ago in the aftermath of the trade to Houston.
Now, let's be clear. In the grand scheme of things, this means very little, unless Buffalo actually expresses some sort of interest in bringing Diggs back. But it could mean that Diggs himself has some interest in a return, or at least some regrets about how his tenure in Buffalo ended.
Diggs's decision to repost the photos certainly had Bills fans thinking. Let's just say the fanbase's reaction to a potential reunion with Diggs was mixed.
Diggs was dealt from the Minnesota Vikings to the Buffalo Bills back in March of 2020. During his four seasons in Buffalo, Diggs, already a talented receiver, evolved into an All-Pro-caliber player. And the arrival of Diggs helped Bills quarterback Josh Allen blossom into one of the game's best signal-callers. But Diggs's emotion and passion, when channeled in less-than-productive ways, sometimes got him into trouble. There were sideline tirades, one instance of Diggs storming out of the locker room without talking to media following a playoff loss, and some passive-aggressive posts on social media. Diggs also made headlines for the wrong reasons when he skipped a mandatory minicamp session in the lead-up to the 2023 season. But the Bills lived with the antics, in part because Diggs, who had four consecutive seasons with 100-plus receptions in Buffalo, was productive.
While one can never rule something out in the NFL, it's not likely that Diggs returns to Buffalo. But he sure had fans seriously thinking about it on Sunday.