SI

Stefon Diggs's Look at Josh Allen After Texans' Win Over Bills Became Funny Meme

Andy Nesbitt

Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen shared a quick hug after the Texans beat the Bills on Sunday.
Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen shared a quick hug after the Texans beat the Bills on Sunday. / News 8 WROC
In this story:

Stefon Diggs had his first meeting with his former team on Sunday as the Houston Texans were able to beat Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, 23-20, in dramatic fashion at home.

Diggs spent the last four seasons with the Bills before being traded to the Texans this past offseason. He had six catches for 82 yards in the win, which moves Houston to 4-1 on the season and drops Buffalo to 3-2.

Diggs and Allen, who were close during their time together as teammates with the Bills, shared a quick hug moments after the final whistle on Sunday:

Here's that moment:

Fans noticed a quick look Diggs gave Allen after their hug:

That quickly became a meme:

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL