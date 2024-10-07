Stefon Diggs's Look at Josh Allen After Texans' Win Over Bills Became Funny Meme
Stefon Diggs had his first meeting with his former team on Sunday as the Houston Texans were able to beat Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, 23-20, in dramatic fashion at home.
Diggs spent the last four seasons with the Bills before being traded to the Texans this past offseason. He had six catches for 82 yards in the win, which moves Houston to 4-1 on the season and drops Buffalo to 3-2.
Diggs and Allen, who were close during their time together as teammates with the Bills, shared a quick hug moments after the final whistle on Sunday:
Here's that moment:
Fans noticed a quick look Diggs gave Allen after their hug:
That quickly became a meme:
