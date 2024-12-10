Stephen A. Smith Was the Instant Star of the Simpsons Altcast
As if the Simpsons Funday Football altcast of Cowboys vs. Bengals on Monday night couldn't get any weirder, ESPN decided to add Stephen A. Smith to the fun.
That's right, the First Take host was made into a Simpsons character and—alongside hosts Drew Carter, Mina Kimes, and Dan Orlovsky—joined the pregame festivities to complain about how ridiculous it is to have Homer and Bart Simpson play football against each other:
"Ladies and gentlemen," said Smith, "It gives me no pleasure to be here with you today, because today, we all bear witness to the madness of an exhausted man's hot dog fever dream... he's playing football against his own son! A father pitted against his own flesh and blood. It's ridiculous! A travesty! An insult to the game of football!"
Naturally, social media had a field day following Smith's appearance. Check it out:
It'll be interesting to hear what Stephen A. has to say about his Simpsons appearance on Tuesday's First Take.