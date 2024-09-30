SI

Stephen A. Smith Out on the Jets 10 Days After Calling Them Super Bowl Contenders

Stephen Douglas

Stephen A. Smith is all-out on the Jets.
The New York Jets lost to the Denver Broncos in Week 4. Aaron Rodgers threw for 225 yards, but it wasn't enough to overcome Bo Nix's 60-yard performance in the rain. The inability of the Jets to score a single touchdown at home against Denver has some people questioning whether the Jets are for real, including ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

On Monday's episode of First Take Smith told Shannon Sharpe and Rex Ryan that he's out on the Jets.

"I was the one who was all-in on the Jets and I am no longer feelling that," said Smith. "I'm just not. When I see Buffalo, when I see Baltimore, when I see Kansas City still finding ways to win. I just look at the New York Jets and the immobility of an Aaron Rodgers. He still has the touch. He still has the arm. But that leadership that you pointed to, eminating down from the head coach. What you can do to squeeze out games because of your brilliance and your acumen. And your leadership capability. I don't have the kind of faith in Saleh the way that I do in a McDermott. The way that I do in a Harbaugh. The way that I do in an Andy Reid."

As Smith admits, he was the one who was all-in. In fact, he was all-in as recently as September 20th, the morning after the Jets beat the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. This was 10 days ago.

"I’m going to tell you right now Aaron Rodger is a baaaaaaaad man," Smith told his shocked co-hosts. "And the man showed up last night. So that’s where the question really, really evolved. If he looks like that what does it do for the New York Jets? And I think it makes them a Super Bowl contender."

The next Jets game is against the Minnesota Vikings in London. The Vikings are 4-0. If the Jets somehow win that game, its safe to say the Super Bowl contender Jets will be back on First Take.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

