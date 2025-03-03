Stephen A. Smith Walks Off Set After Finding Out Dan Orlovsky Flew Coach to Hawaii
NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky returned to ESPN on Monday morning after taking a well-earned month off post-Super Bowl LIX.
While many speculated that the former quarterback could be leaving the World Wide Leader for another network or even retiring, Orlovsky clarified on Monday that he was just taking some time away.
Said time away included a family vacation to Hawaii that became a topic of discussion during Monday's episode of First Take.
"I would go back in an absolute heartbeat," Orlovsky said of the trip before being cut off by host Stephen A. Smith.
"How'd you get there?" he asked.
"We flew commercial," Orlovsky answered. "Row 37."
Stephen A. was so aghast that he had to walk off set. Check it out:
While a funny moment, it's worth noting that Smith currently makes $12 million per year at ESPN and as of last December, was negotiating for a raise to $20 million. Orlovsky, meanwhile, made just $12.6 million over his entire 11-year NFL career.
There's levels to this, Stephen A. Let the man live.