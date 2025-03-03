SI

Stephen A. Smith Walks Off Set After Finding Out Dan Orlovsky Flew Coach to Hawaii

Such an atrocity is beneath ESPN's highest paid talent.

Mike Kadlick

Stephen A. couldn't believe it.
Stephen A. couldn't believe it. / Screenshot via @awfulannouncing.

NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky returned to ESPN on Monday morning after taking a well-earned month off post-Super Bowl LIX.

While many speculated that the former quarterback could be leaving the World Wide Leader for another network or even retiring, Orlovsky clarified on Monday that he was just taking some time away.

Said time away included a family vacation to Hawaii that became a topic of discussion during Monday's episode of First Take.

"I would go back in an absolute heartbeat," Orlovsky said of the trip before being cut off by host Stephen A. Smith.

"How'd you get there?" he asked.

"We flew commercial," Orlovsky answered. "Row 37."

Stephen A. was so aghast that he had to walk off set. Check it out:

While a funny moment, it's worth noting that Smith currently makes $12 million per year at ESPN and as of last December, was negotiating for a raise to $20 million. Orlovsky, meanwhile, made just $12.6 million over his entire 11-year NFL career.

There's levels to this, Stephen A. Let the man live.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL