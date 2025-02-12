Stephen A. Smith Reveals What Patrick Mahomes Must Do to Re-Enter GOAT Conversation
In the lead up to Super Bowl LIX, Stephen A. Smith said Patrick Mahomes engineering a Kansas City Chiefs' three-peat would cement him as the greatest quarterback ever. That is obviously not what happened as the Philadelphia Eagles put Mahomes in a blender for everyone to see. Quickly pivoting on the most recent result, Smith amazingly reframed the debate, declaring it "officially over" for now while reintroducing the world to Joe Montana.
Further clarity on the situation came on Wednesday morning on First Take where Smith helpfully laid out what Mahomes needs to do to re-enter the GOAT conversation.
"You've got to win two more titles," Smith said of his calculations on the matter. "You've got to get at least five. And the reason you've got to get at least five, you've got to overcome the two bad performances in the Super Bowl."
Thats bad news for Mahomes because it will be very hard to win two more Super Bowls. But it's great news to people who aren't very interested in litigating seven Super Bowls against three Super Bowls because it means no one will have to for at least two more years.