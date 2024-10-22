Stephen Curry Roasted By Scott Van Pelt for Ending Interview With ‘Go Panthers!'
With two Monday Night Football games in Week 7, ESPN's networks had two halftime shows to fill which is why Stephen Curry joined Scott Van Pelt to discuss the upcoming NBA season while the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers enjoyed intermission.
As Curry's segment came to an end, Van Pelt thanked Curry for coming on. Curry responded by saying, "Absolutely. Go Panthers!" Curry even added a little fist pump.
Without missing a beat Van Pelt shot back, "Good luck with that." Curry lost it.
The Panthers are 1-6 and have lost four straight games. On Sunday the Washington Commanders beat them 40–7. Carolina has given up the most points in the NFL by quite a margin and have already benched their starting quarterback, and now people are wondering if the backup will head back to the bench soon.
Curry saying "Go Panthers" at this point in the season is actually incredibly brave. Admitting you're a Panthers fan is an open invitation to get roasted.