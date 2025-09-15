SI

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo Had Classy Message for Saquon Barkley After Eagles’ Win

Spagnuolo made sure to give Barkley his flowers after the Super Bowl LIX rematch.

Madison Williams

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo gave Eagles running back Saquon Barkley his flowers after their matchup.
The Chiefs suffered a heartbreaking 20-17 loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl LIX rematch on Sunday afternoon, but that didn't stop Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo from giving Philadelphia running back Saquon Barkley his flowers after the game.

Inside the NFL caught a special moment between Spagnuolo and Barkley after the game in which the DC seems to reference a memorable conversation the two had presumably at the Pro Games in Orlando some year. Barkley really made an impact on Spagnuolo.

"I tried to find you after the Super Bowl, you were doing an interview. I just wanted to tell you how much respect I had for you," Spagnuolo said. "Do you remember when you were down in Orlando? And you came over, I'll never forget that. I tell that story all the time. Good luck to ya. Pleasure going against ya."

What a classy moment from Spagnuolo.

Barkley finished Sunday's game with 22 carries for 88 yards and one touchdown. In the Super Bowl back in February, the running back had 57 yards on 25 carries, so he definitely saw an improved performance against the Chiefs this week.

