Super Bowl Score by Quarter: Tracking Squares Results From the Last 10 Years
The exact origins of Super Bowl Squares isn’t known. However, it has increased in popularity so greatly that it is now being offered by most sportsbooks.
In all likelihood, it was created as a way to get casual fans (or even non fans) involved in the fun of the Super Bowl.
If you are unaware of Super Bowl Squares, it is a grid-based game of chance with roots back to (at least) the mid-1970s. So it has been around almost as long as the Super Bowl itself.
The simplicity of the game is what makes it so great. It takes virtually no time to set up and no knowledge regarding the teams involved to play.
A 100-square grid is designed, with each square representing the last digit in each team’s score. At the end of each quarter and at the end of the game, there is a winner based on their assigned square.
It’s accessible, competitive and often comes with a small price tag and big reward. But knowing some history can’t hurt. So let’s break down the results of the previous decade.
Super Bowl Squares Results: A Year-by-Year Breakdown
Super Bowl XLIX (2015): New England 28, Seattle Seahawks 24
Team 1
Team 2
Winning Numbers 1Q
New England 0
Seattle 0
Winning Numbers 2Q
New England 4
Seattle 4
Winning Numbers 3Q
New England 4
Seattle 4
Winning Numbers 4Q
New England 8
Seattle 4
Relatively standard fare here for Super Bowl XLIX. The numbers 0, 4 and 8 are some of the best to get (along with 1, 3 and 7) due to the nature of NFL scoring. Had Seattle scored on the goal line (instead of throwing that disastrous interception), it would have made 1 a winning number.
Super Bowl 50 (2016): Denver Broncos 24, Carolina Panthers 10
Team 1
Team 2
Winning Numbers 1Q
Denver 0
Carolina 0
Winning Numbers 2Q
Denver 3
Carolina 7
Winning Numbers 3Q
Denver 6
Carolina 7
Winning Numbers 4Q
Denver 4
Carolina 0
Again, nothing out of the ordinary here. The scoring was pretty normal for an NFL game, with all the winning numbers being more common. Denver’s two-point conversion would have made for a more interesting score had the team not settled for two field goals earlier in the game.
Super Bowl LI (2017): New England 34, Atlanta 28 (OT)
Team 1
Team 2
Winning Numbers 1Q
New England 0
Atlanta 0
Winning Numbers 2Q
New England 3
Atlanta 1
Winning Numbers 3Q
New England 9
Atlanta 8
Winning Numbers 4Q
New England 8
Atlanta 8
Winning Numbers OT
New England 4
Atlanta 4
This game provided the first overtime in Super Bowl history, as well as some interesting squares results. A 9 isn’t particularly common (despite being attainable in the fairly common route of three field goals).
Super Bowl LII (2018): Philadelphia 41, New England 33
Team 1
Team 2
Winning Numbers 1Q
Philadelphia 9
New England 3
Winning Numbers 2Q
Philadelphia 2
New England 2
Winning Numbers 3Q
Philadelphia 9
New England 3
Winning Numbers 4Q
Philadelphia 1
New England 3
This game was particularly wacky, with the 2-2 square at the half being the winner. Two 9s for Philadelphia is also pretty uncommon, but the rest is about as normal as you’d expect.
Super Bowl LIII (2019): New England 13, Los Angeles 3
Team 1
Team 2
Winning Numbers 1Q
New England 0
Los Angeles 0
Winning Numbers 2Q
New England 3
Los Angeles 0
Winning Numbers 3Q
New England 3
Los Angeles 3
Winning Numbers 4Q
New England 3
Los Angeles 3
In a defensive struggle, you were sitting pretty if you had the 0 and 3 squares. If we’re picking up on patterns yet, it’s that your odds go up dramatically if you have at least one 3 square.
Super Bowl LIV (2020): Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20
Team 1
Team 2
Winning Numbers 1Q
Kansas City 7
San Francisco 3
Winning Numbers 2Q
Kansas City 0
San Francisco 0
Winning Numbers 3Q
Kansas City 0
San Francisco 0
Winning Numbers 4Q
Kansas City 1
San Francisco 0
Again, there are a lot of field goals in the Super Bowl. This is due, partly, to the fact that teams aren’t necessarily taking chances. A fourth-and-two in Week 10 and a fourth-and-two in the Super Bowl are two very different things. More field goals means more multiples of three and 10 in the box score.
Super Bowl LV (2021): Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9
Team 1
Team 2
Winning Numbers 1Q
Tampa Bay 7
Kansas City 3
Winning Numbers 2Q
Tampa Bay 7
Kansas City 6
Winning Numbers 3Q
Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 9
Winning Numbers 4Q
Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 9
Nothing too out of the ordinary in Super Bowl LV. For anyone who had the TB 1, KC 9 square, they were fortunate enough to receive a double-payout. This game featured a combined four field goals to three touchdowns.
Super Bowl LVI (2022): Los Angeles 23, Cincinnati 20
Team 1
Team 2
Winning Numbers 1Q
Los Angeles 7
Cincinnati 3
Winning Numbers 2Q
Los Angeles 3
Cincinnati 0
Winning Numbers 3Q
Los Angeles 6
Cincinnati 0
Winning Numbers 4Q
Los Angeles 3
Cincinnati 0
Another year, another prominent showing from the numbers 0, 3 and 7. If you’re not picking up on the trend yet, then maybe Super Bowl Squares isn’t the game for you.
Super Bowl LVII (2023): Kansas City 38, Philadelphia 35
Team 1
Team 2
Winning Numbers 1Q
Kansas City 7
Philadelphia 7
Winning Numbers 2Q
Kansas City 4
Philadelphia 4
Winning Numbers 3Q
Kansas City 1
Philadelphia 7
Winning Numbers 4Q
Kansas City 8
Philadelphia 5
Finally something a bit interesting. The final score meant the KC 8, Philadelphia 5 square would be the winner, which is the first time we’ve seen 5 appear… it only took 36 quarters. In short: If your square requires a 5, it might be a long night.
Super Bowl LVIII (2024): Kansas City 25, San Francisco 22 (OT)
Team 1
Team 2
Winning Numbers 1Q
Kansas City 0
San Francisco 0
Winning Numbers 2Q
Kansas City 3
San Francisco 0
Winning Numbers 3Q
Kansas City 3
San Francisco 9
Winning Numbers 4Q
Kansas City 9
San Francisco 9
Winning Numbers OT
Kansas City 5
San Francisco 2
Another strange year, with KC 5, SF 2 being the fourth quarter winner (and in all likelihood, the largest payout). I know that gives us back-to-back years with a 5 as a winning number, but don’t get any ideas.
Patterns and Trends in Super Bowl Squares
Remember, the squares are purchased before numbers are assigned to the axes. So there’s no way you can improve your chances of winning, outside of buying more squares.
However, once the numbers are assigned, you’ll have a pretty good idea of how your night will play out.
Again, nothing is guaranteed, but the following numbers will put you in a strong position:
0, 3, 4
These numbers will have you in a pretty good spot, too:
1, 7, 8
Meanwhile, these numbers are less likely to win you any cash:
2, 5, 6, 9
Number
Times Appeared Last 10 Years
0
26
3
17
4
9
7
8
1
7
8
6
2, 9
3
5
2