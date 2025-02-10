SI

Super Bowl Squares Results: Winning Numbers for Each Quarter in 2025

Super Bowl squares is one of the most popular party pool games.

Josh Wilson

Super Bowl LIX logo
Super Bowl LIX logo / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Super Bowl squares is one of the longest-running and most popular money pool games every year for the Super Bowl. Though the rise of sports betting in America has made it easier for millions of sports fans to bet on more discrete outcomes of games, a game like squares tied to final quarter and game scores remains popular because unlikely traditional sports betting, it's easy and fun for those that are only here for the commercials and halftime show and hardcore alike.

This post will be updated throughout the game at the end of each quarter. If you need more information on squares, here are some helpful articles:

Put simply, though, squares is a grid game where participants buy grids at a set price point. Numbers from 0-9 are randomized across the vertical and horizontal axis assigned to each team. At the end of each quarter, the last number of each team's score determines the winning square. Payout percentages from the pool are determined for each quarter and the final score when the game is set up.

Super Bowl Squares First Quarter Results

The score at the end of the first quarter was Eagles 7, Chiefs 0, making the winning grid combination a 0 on the Chiefs axis and 7 on the Eagles axis.

Congratulations if you had that number! We'll be back with the second quarter's results once halftime hits.

Super Bowl Squares Second Quarter Results

The second quarter has yet to conclude. This post will be updated when it does.

Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

