Taylor Swift Attends Tight End University Alongside Travis Kelce
The fifth annual Tight End University summit is underway this weekend in Nashville, and among the many guests in attendance is none other than Taylor Swift.
That's right. In a post shared by the NFL on Instagram, the 14-time Grammy Award winner could be seen alongside her boyfriend—Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce—at the event's welcome party.
Take a look:
Kelce founded TEU back in 2021 along with former NFL tight end Greg Olsen and 49ers star George Kittle. The yearly congregation was created, according to their website, "to bring the tight end community together for an immersive three-day program." Attendees learn from their fellow peers, both past and present, over the course of the summit through both on- and off-field activities—and this year are graced with Swift's presence as well.
I'd say this is the opposite of how a Cruel Summer should start.