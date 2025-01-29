Taylor Swift ‘Floored’ 'New Heights' Producers With Classy Move at Bills-Chiefs Game
Frequent listeners of Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast New Heights will probably recognize producers Brandon Borders and Jake Chatzky, who are also known to fans as Intern Brandon and Jets Jake. Turns out, Taylor Swift is one of those fans.
During an appearance on an episode of the show released Wednesday, Borders and Chatzky reveal how Swift introduced herself to them during the AFC title game last Sunday, and how totally caught off guard but excited they were by her overture.
"We went, we were in the suite. I will say this, Jake and I had no idea how to introduce ourselves, like we forgot how to be people," Borders tells Travis. "We walked in the door, and—I'll give this away—she said our names immediately and was like, 'Oh my god, Brandon, Jake, finally!' We were floored," he continues, to laughs.
"We didn't see it coming. She just shook us immediately with knowing our names and it just threw us and we floated on over to continue the conversation. That was a moment that I will replay in my head for a while," he concludes, to which Travis adds, "She knows how to break the ice. She's a pro at it."
"She could probably read that Jake and I were terrified," Borders starts again. ''She's like, 'I'm sensing a lot of middle school dance energy from these two.' Thank you so much for being the adult here. Jake, am I wrong on the read of that situation? We were f---ing it up BAD."
Borders also noted how Swift was "very complimentary" of the pod, which Travis says she listens to every week.
“She gave us some creative compliments,” Brandon said. “Let me be very clear. You can't tell me s--t for the rest of my f---ing life. I'm gonna be obnoxious. I'm like, do you know who you're f---ing talking to? We're doing, we're doing performance reviews at work, and let me tell you something right now. F---ing I'm not listening to a goddamn thing for another six years.”
All in all, a very cool moment for Borders and Chatzky, who now have the best story to tell at parties for years to come.