Tee Higgins Expected at Bengals Camp After Signing Franchise Tender, per Report
As they look to rebound from a down year, it appears the Cincinnati Bengals will return one of their key pieces in 2024.
Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has agreed to sign the team's franchise tender, according to a Saturday morning report from ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ben Baby.
Per Schefter and Baby, Higgins "is now expected to be at (Cincinnati's) training camp" when it opens.
Higgins, who is believed to be seeking a long-term contract, would earn $21.8 million in '24 under the tag. He played from 2020 to '23 under a rookie deal that paid him $2.1 million per year after the Bengals chose him 33rd out of Clemson in the '20 draft.
Since joining Cincinnati, Higgins has thrived, posting a pair of 1,000-yard seasons and helping inaugurate a successful era of Bengals football. However, Cincinnati regressed to 9–8 last season amid a litany of injuries.
The Bengals are scheduled to open the '24 season on Sept. 8 against the New England Patriots.