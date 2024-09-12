Tee Higgins Responds to NFL Fans Theorizing He's 'Faking' Hamstring Injury
Tee Higgins took time Thursday to address the speculation surrounding his hamstring injury as the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs nears.
There was plenty of chatter among NFL fans that Higgins, who sat out the Bengals' 16–10 loss to the New England Patriots last week, is milking the injury because he didn't land the contract extension that he desires. Higgins, however, insists his hamstring injury is legit.
"I just don't understand why fans think I'm faking an injury, when for me to get an extension for a contract, the deadline is over," Higgins told ESPN's Ben Baby on Thursday. "I just don't understand why they think I'm faking an injury. It doesn't make sense to me."
Higgins made it clear entering the offseason that he wanted an extension, but the Bengals placed a franchise tag on the 25-year-old receiver in February. Higgins, who will make $21.8 million this season, requested a trade in March but signed the franchise tender in June.
The deadline for teams and players on franchise tags to work out a long-term deal passed on July 15. Higgins and the Bengals can't negotiate again until the end of the season, meaning the receiver will play on this contract when healthy.
Higgins was a full participant at Bengals practice last Wednesday but was limited Thursday and didn't practice on Friday, leading to his absence in Week 1. Higgins didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday this week, putting his status for Week 2 in doubt.
"I want to go out there and give my teammates a hundred percent of Tee Higgins, you know what I'm saying?" Higgins told ESPN. "I don't want to give them 50% and half-ass it just to be a presence on the field."