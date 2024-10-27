Terry Bradshaw Shocked and Confused FOX Co-Hosts With Story About Saints Using Voodoo
The New Orleans Saints have struggled, losing their last five games after a 2-0 start that had people wondering if they were actually contenders. Recent results have suggested that no, they are not, but there's still a lot of season remaining so there's still time for the Saints to do something to turn things back around.
On the FOX NFL Sunday pregame show Terry Bradshaw revealed that the Saints were trying something unusual to do just that. His co-hosts did not seem convinced.
Bradshaw's big reveal from apparently talking to Dennis Allen? The Saints had turned to voodoo.
"I called and I said listen, down in Louisiana where the tall pine trees grow lives a voodoo lady named Marie Laveau. I called Marie Laveau. She took her pot. She went in to the Saints. They put all that potion in there. Then the had Pete Warner come over, he got him a cup of it. Then Taysom Hill, he got him a cup of it. Lattimore the corner, he got a cup of it. Carr, the quarterback, he took a cup, but he had to take some home he needed a little bit more. ALL of these people are coming back. The Saints are decimated with injuries and Marie Laveau, God bless her, for coming in there..."
At this point Curt Meneffee interrupted to ask if Bradshaw had a "cup of something."
It should be noted that original Marie Laveau died in the 1880's. There's a song that Bradshaw quoted in this bit and she was also a character in American Horror Story. Presumably, Bradshaw was referencing the original. It's unclear how he got her on the phone.