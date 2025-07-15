Terry McLaurin Gives Disappointed Update on Commanders Extension Talks
Terry McLaurin wants to be in Washington, but it appears the two sides don’t see eye-to-eye on his contract.
The All-Pro receiver is entering the final year of his deal and says he’s been frustrated with the pace of discussions on a contract extension. McLaurin made it clear he wants to be in Washington, but that the franchise isn’t showing it wants him.
“I've been pretty frustrated, I’m not gonna lie. Everything that has transpired up until this point has been disappointing and frustrating,” McLaurin said. “I want to continue my career here, I've created my life here… so this has been somewhere I’ve always wanted to be. Just to see how things have played out has been disappointing.”
McLaurin revealed the two sides had not had discussions for more than a month, and that if things don’t change and there’s no movement, a holdout is likely.
The 29-year-old had an excellent season in 2024. McLaurin caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns. It was his fifth season in a row topping 77 catches 1,000 yards. He has spent his entire career in Washington and was a big part of easing quarterback Jayden Daniels’s transition to the NFL.
This is a negotiation worth watching as the 2025 season approaches.