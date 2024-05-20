Texans' C.J. Stroud Helped Houston Community After Tornado
The Houston area was impacted by two EF-1 tornadoes last Thursday, leaving damage across various suburbs and the city. The storms, which produced winds of around 100 mph, left seven people dead in the Houston area, according to ABC13.
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was one of many people that showed up to some of the damaged neighborhoods on Monday to help clean up after the natural disaster.
After Stroud helped clean up debris and pick up trees, he decided to brighten the community in another way while playing catch with some of the local children.
A video circulated social media on Monday showing the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year conversing with citizens while throwing a football back-and-forth with a kid.
While it's been a difficult week for the citizens of Houston, this is a moment they surely will never forget.