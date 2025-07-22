Texans Cornerback Predicts Team Will Make Incredible Interception History
The Houston Texans had a solid secondary in 2024 and the defense finished with 19 interceptions, the second-most interceptions in the NFL. This was five fewer than the Minnesota Vikings accumulated and 15 more than the league-worst four posted by the Cleveland Browns. But Derek Stingley Jr. is forecasting a pretty dramatic and extremely unlikely increase in the intercepting arts in 2025 with the addition of C.J. Gardner-Johnson over the offseason.
"Going based off of last year, plus the guys we got now, we should lead in interceptions probably by at least about 10 to 15," Stingley told ESPN. "I mean, we know we can get the ball. We just got to keep going to get the ball."
Stingley Jr. and his teammate Calen Bullock were both tied for sixth in the NFL last year with five picks. Gardner-Johnson was tied for third with six. So make no mistake, there could be some really disappointed opposing quarterbacks who see their turnover numbers balloon against the Texans.
But leading the league by "at least about 10 to 15" is quite a claim. Two years ago the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears tied for the high-water mark with 22 picks each as a team. The Niners and Pittsburgh Steelers were knotted 20-20 the year before that. Dallas' 26 were three more than the New England Patriots accumulated in 2021. And during the COVID year four different teams tied for the most interceptions with 18.
Long story short, gone are the days of the 1961 San Diego Chargers defense creating 49 turnovers through the air as quarterbacks have gotten increasingly more judicious with their ball-handling.
Now having said all of that, if Houston does become a monster and generate 15 more interceptions than any other NFL team this year, Stingley Jr. will have followed through on one of the great predictions of all time. For now, though, it just seems like some preseason excitement getting in the way of reality.