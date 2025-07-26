SI

Texans' Joe Mixon to Miss Extended Time With Foot Injury

Houston appears to have a question mark at the running back position.

Patrick Andres

Joe Mixon stiff-arms Alohi Gilman during the Texans' game against the Chargers.
Joe Mixon stiff-arms Alohi Gilman during the Texans' game against the Chargers. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans beefed up their running back room this offseason, and that appears to have been a wise decision.

Texans running back Joe Mixon is nursing a lingering foot injury that will keep him out for "an extended period of time," according to a Saturday afternoon report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. According to Rapoport, the Texans will reevaluate Mixon's availability as the season gets closer.

Houston placed Mixon on the non-football injury list to begin training camp Wednesday.

Mixon, 29, made his second Pro Bowl in his first year with the Texans in 2024. The ex-Cincinnati Bengal rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns as Houston won the AFC South title.

Houston fortified its running back corps by signing ex-Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb on June 9 and drafting Woody Marks out of USC in April. They will likely play enhanced roles as the Texans open their season on Sept. 7 against the Los Angeles Rams.

