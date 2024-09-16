Texans Linebacker Gets Away With Obvious Punch In Ugly Sideline Scrum vs. Bears
The Chicago Bears-Houston Texans matchup on Sunday Night Football appeared to get ugly during a tense moment in the third quarter.
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams scampered toward the sideline on a first down and seemed to be giving himself up when Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair rammed into him. Williams took the hard hit and fell out of bounds on the ground near his Bears teammates, who immediately mobbed Al-Shaair.
During the scuffle, Al-Shaair threw a blatant punch at Bears running back Roschon Johnson, who wasn’t even playing in the game. Johnson didn’t retaliate but did raise his hands wondering why the referees didn’t throw a flag.
Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico noted on the broadcast that because the referees presumably didn’t see the punch and didn’t throw a flag, the play wasn’t reviewable by New York.
However, replays of the incident show just how obvious the punch was and how lucky Al-Shaair was to not get ejected from the game.
Fortunately for the Texans' defensive captain, referees seemed not to notice his antics on the sideline.