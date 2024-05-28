Texans, WR Nico Collins Agree to Lucrative Three-Year Extension, per Report
After a successful 2023 season, the Houston Texans appear to have locked up a young offensive star for the foreseeable future.
The Texans are signing wide receiver Nico Collins to a three-year contract extension worth approximately $24 million per year, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the deal includes $52 million guaranteed.
Collins, 25, caught 80 passes for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns in a breakout 2023. Led by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, Houston won its first division title in four years after a 3-13-1 ledger the year prior.
The Texans picked Collins in the third round of the 2021 draft following a four-year career at Michigan where he helped the Wolverines reach the Peach Bowl in 2018. He caught three touchdowns in his first two seasons before his giant leap forward in '23.
Houston opens its 2024 season on Sept. 8 against the Indianapolis Colts.