Texans Re-Sign Running Back Dare Ogunbowale to One-Year Deal

It's a $2 million deal.

Brigid Kennedy

Houston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale on Jan 5, 2025.
Houston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale on Jan 5, 2025. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are re-signing running back and special teamer Dare Ogunbowale to a one-year, $2 million deal, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero. This will be Ogunbowale's fourth season in Houston.

The 30-year-old appeared in all 17 games last season, where he played 28% of offensive snaps and 56% of special teams snaps. In 2024, he racked up 112 rushing yards on 30 carries, plus 198 receiving yards on 19 catches with one touchdown.

The Texans have previously utilized Ogunbowale in primarily third-down and special teams scenarios, so it's likely he will fill a similar role next season.

