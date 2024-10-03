Texans’ Stefon Diggs Had Blunt Four-Word Response to Facing Josh Allen, Bills
There’s reportedly no bad blood between Houston Texans star wide receiver Stefon Diggs and his former team, the Buffalo Bills—just a healthy serving of AFC competition.
Diggs and the Texans will host the Bills at NRG Stadium on Sunday in Diggs’s first game against Buffalo since being traded in April. Diggs is hardly the first NFL player to line up against a former team, but he’ll likely still be the center of attention as the Texans and Bills—both of whom are 3-1 to start the season—battle it out in what’s expected to be a high-scoring affair.
The Houston star spoke about his mindset heading into the “revenge” game against the Bills and gave a rather simple take on the upcoming matchup.
“Block out the noise,” Diggs said, via ESPN.
“A lot of other people are going to feel a way or have a lot to say about X,Y, Z, and I don’t mind,” continued Diggs. “I’m not mad at it. Just trying to go 1-0. Obviously, they’re a good team. They have a lot of guys that can fly around on the defense. But they’re a really good team. So, I look forward to it.”
In his first season with the Texans, Diggs has 25 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns so far. The All-Pro wideout caught 37 receiving touchdowns from Josh Allen during his time with the Bills, tied for the most touchdowns of any quarterback-receiver duo in the league during Diggs’s four-year stint in Buffalo.
But, it’s only four games into the NFL season, and Diggs is surrounded by a talented offensive supporting cast in Houston featuring young wideouts Nico Collins and Tank Dell.
“It’s easy to get a bad rap,” Diggs said. “Word travels fast, but when you get to a place and people get to know you, they kind of get to gauge you for their own personal and their interaction with you. And things usually turn the corner when I get somewhere else. There’s usually smiles and a lot of positive stuff. I just take it with a grain of salt. I got big shoulders.”