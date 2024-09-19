Texans' Stefon Diggs, C.J. Stroud Had Funny Sideline Exchange During Week 2 Win
Stefon Diggs seems to really like being Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud's new target on the field.
In a video captured by NFL Films during Sunday's 19–13 win over the Chicago Bears, Diggs can be seen paying his quarterback a pretty big compliment while talking on the sidelines. However, Diggs admitted he had a small doubt about playing with the second-year quarterback, but Stroud has proved him wrong.
"You throw such a friendly ball," Diggs said.
"You know I got you," Stroud replied.
"You know I ain't believe you for a long time," Diggs said, prompting Stroud to ask "Why?"
"You're so friendly that I'm like 'Ah!'", Diggs exclaimed.
Diggs caught four balls from Stroud totaling 37 yards during Sunday's win. This puts his two-game total to 10 catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns.
The Texans will play Diggs's former team, the Minnesota Vikings, on Sunday to attempt to start the season 3–0.