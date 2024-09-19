SI

Texans' Stefon Diggs, C.J. Stroud Had Funny Sideline Exchange During Week 2 Win

The quarterback–receiver have been quite the duo on the field.

Madison Williams

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and receiver Stefon Diggs talk on the sideline.
Stefon Diggs seems to really like being Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud's new target on the field.

In a video captured by NFL Films during Sunday's 19–13 win over the Chicago Bears, Diggs can be seen paying his quarterback a pretty big compliment while talking on the sidelines. However, Diggs admitted he had a small doubt about playing with the second-year quarterback, but Stroud has proved him wrong.

"You throw such a friendly ball," Diggs said.

"You know I got you," Stroud replied.

"You know I ain't believe you for a long time," Diggs said, prompting Stroud to ask "Why?"

"You're so friendly that I'm like 'Ah!'", Diggs exclaimed.

Diggs caught four balls from Stroud totaling 37 yards during Sunday's win. This puts his two-game total to 10 catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

The Texans will play Diggs's former team, the Minnesota Vikings, on Sunday to attempt to start the season 3–0.

Madison Williams

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

