Houston Texans Linebacker Goes to Locker Room With Injury During Hall of Fame Game
The Houston Texans are taking on the Chicago Bears in an exhibition to kick off the 2024 NFL season. Of course, it's a part of preseason football, but the game holds a bit more weight than a typical preseason game. They're matching up in the annual Hall of Fame Game.
Notable players like C.J. Stroud, Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, and more aren't taking place in the contest. Instead, they're resting and avoiding any needless injury in an exhibition game which is acting as an additional preseason contest for Houston.
Because of notable absences from starters and star players, fringe roster guys and young players now have the chance to put themselves on the map and get invaluable reps.
As precautious as a team can be, injuries are a part of football, and it is now impacting Texans linebacker Jake Hansen. The third-year linebacker only has two starts with the franchise since entering the league, and he now has suffered an injury during the preseason contest against the Bears.
Hansen left for the locker room to be medically examined during the first half of the Hall of Fame game. He initially spent a fair amount of time in the medical tent on the sideline. Hansen started the game at linebacker for the Texans.
The third-year pro joined Houston as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He's appeared in 25 games, making two starts, with the franchise while totaling 37 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and one fumble recovery.
