Houston Texans 'Honored' to Play in Hall of Fame Game

The Houston Texans are playing in the Hall of Fame Game for just the second time in their history.

Jeremy Brener

Jul 27, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans walks on the field before training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Texans are making their first appearance at the Hall of Fame Game in 22 years on Thursday when they take on the Chicago Bears.

The Texans were involved in Canton's annual exhibition game back in their inaugural season in 2002, but with Andre Johnson becoming the first Houston player inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the team is back on the field.

“I’m excited about the extra game," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "I think it really helps us. Helps the younger guys who normally wouldn’t have gotten as many reps, so I think this fourth game really helps them this time around. If they take advantage of it and do it the right way then they can get that first game jitters out of the way. It’s exciting to be the only game on and the first game of the 2024 season Hall of Fame game. It’s an honor for us to be playing in this game. Credit to Andre getting us in there, but it’s an honor for our guys and it’s definitely an advantage for us to be able to start early and to bank as many reps as possible.”

Every team other than the Bears and Texans will get three preseason games, but Chicago and Houston have this fourth contest to help get them ready for the season. While the teams won't be playing their starters, this is an opportunity for the back end of the roster to make their mark and improve their chances for being considered for the final 53-man roster.

Kickoff between the Texans and Bears is set for 7 p.m. CT. on ESPN and ABC.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

