Houston Texans 'Honored' to Play in Hall of Fame Game
The Houston Texans are making their first appearance at the Hall of Fame Game in 22 years on Thursday when they take on the Chicago Bears.
The Texans were involved in Canton's annual exhibition game back in their inaugural season in 2002, but with Andre Johnson becoming the first Houston player inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the team is back on the field.
“I’m excited about the extra game," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "I think it really helps us. Helps the younger guys who normally wouldn’t have gotten as many reps, so I think this fourth game really helps them this time around. If they take advantage of it and do it the right way then they can get that first game jitters out of the way. It’s exciting to be the only game on and the first game of the 2024 season Hall of Fame game. It’s an honor for us to be playing in this game. Credit to Andre getting us in there, but it’s an honor for our guys and it’s definitely an advantage for us to be able to start early and to bank as many reps as possible.”
Houston Texans Should Sign Veteran DT After Denico Autry Suspension
Every team other than the Bears and Texans will get three preseason games, but Chicago and Houston have this fourth contest to help get them ready for the season. While the teams won't be playing their starters, this is an opportunity for the back end of the roster to make their mark and improve their chances for being considered for the final 53-man roster.
Kickoff between the Texans and Bears is set for 7 p.m. CT. on ESPN and ABC.
