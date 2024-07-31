How To Watch Houston Texans at Chicago Bears: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
The NFL season is here, well almost. Thursday night the NFL will feature its first preseason game of the 2024 season as the Houston Texans take on the Chicago Bears in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.
The Bears, with first overall pick Caleb Williams, are looking to get back to prominence while the Texans are looking to take another step from their 2023 success and contend for a Super Bowl.
However, in the first preseason game, we likely won't get to see many of the starters that we will see in week one as they will be resting and looking to avoid injury this early on in training camp and the preseason.
The backups for both teams will get plenty of chances to show what they can do in live action against an opponent other than themselves in order to prove their worth to their respective teams.
The Hall of Fame Game has become an annual tradition in the NFL as the game is played around the week when former league standouts are being inducted into the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. This year, former Texans star wideout Andre Johnson will be receiving the nod of induction into the Hall of Fame making for an even bigger event for Texans fans.
Tomorrow night, the Texans season officially gets underway and we have all the information for you at Texans Gameday.
Kickoff Time
Hall of Fame Game, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
Canton, Ohio
Thursday, August 1st, 8:00 PM EST/7:00 PM CST
TV & Streaming Options
ESPN/ABC - Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters & Laura Rutledge
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Betting Odds (via DraftKings)
Line: Houston Texans -1.5
Over/Under: 31.5
