Texans Daily

How To Watch Houston Texans at Chicago Bears: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds

The NFL preseason is finally here and the Houston Texans look to kick things off on a positive note.

Caleb Skinner

Jul 27, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans walks on the field before training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans walks on the field before training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The NFL season is here, well almost. Thursday night the NFL will feature its first preseason game of the 2024 season as the Houston Texans take on the Chicago Bears in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

The Bears, with first overall pick Caleb Williams, are looking to get back to prominence while the Texans are looking to take another step from their 2023 success and contend for a Super Bowl.

However, in the first preseason game, we likely won't get to see many of the starters that we will see in week one as they will be resting and looking to avoid injury this early on in training camp and the preseason.

The backups for both teams will get plenty of chances to show what they can do in live action against an opponent other than themselves in order to prove their worth to their respective teams.

The Hall of Fame Game has become an annual tradition in the NFL as the game is played around the week when former league standouts are being inducted into the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. This year, former Texans star wideout Andre Johnson will be receiving the nod of induction into the Hall of Fame making for an even bigger event for Texans fans.

Tomorrow night, the Texans season officially gets underway and we have all the information for you at Texans Gameday.

Kickoff Time

Hall of Fame Game, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
Canton, Ohio
Thursday, August 1st, 8:00 PM EST/7:00 PM CST

TV & Streaming Options

ESPN/ABC - Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters & Laura Rutledge

The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Betting Odds (via DraftKings)

Line: Houston Texans -1.5
Over/Under: 31.5

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!

Follow Caleb on Twitter

Read More Houston Texans News

Houston Texans Should Sign Veteran DT After Denico Autry Suspension

Houston Texans 'Honored' to Play in Hall of Fame Game

Houston Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Reflects on Andre Johnson's Greatness

Houston Texans Wide Receiver Puts Nasty Route on Defender During One-on-Ones

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams Status Revealed vs. Houston Texans

Published
Caleb Skinner

CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/Houston Texans Latest News